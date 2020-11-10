Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain working on contract negotiations with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, says Leonardo
The deals of the attacking pair, who cost the French champions 402 million euros ($474 million) in two separate transfers, are up in 2022.
Paris: Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo said on Tuesday contract negotiations with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are underway.
Leonardo also said talks with Angel Di Maria and Juan Bernat are also ongoing.
"All the extensions we're considering, we've started to talk about. I think they'll escalate over the coming weeks," the former Brazil midfielder told the club's video channel.
He said his relationship with coach Thomas Tuchel has improved since they made their differing opinions about the summer transfer market public during media interviews.
The Champions League runners-up have lost two of their opening three group stage matches this term, but Leonardo denied PSG had looked at replacing the German.
"That sort of thing happens, we spoke, the situation is now clear for everyone," he said.
"The truth and the facts are that internally we've never thought about changing Tuchel. We've never called anyone," he added.
