Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain suffer third defeat in last four league games as Montpellier strike late to stun champions

Paris: Montpellier veteran Souleymane Camara netted a late winner as they came from behind to beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 in Ligue 1 on Tuesday as the champions continued their stuttering end to the season.

It was a third defeat in their last four league games for PSG, who also let a two-goal lead slip in Saturday’s French Cup final before losing to Stade Rennes on penalties.

PSG, who secured the Ligue 1 title earlier this month, remain 16 points ahead of second-placed Lille despite the latest setback.

PSG and Montpellier exchanged own goals in the first half before Angel di Maria put the visitors 2-1 ahead just after the hour mark.

Yet Andy Delort equalised after a quick attack launched from the back by Montpellier with 11 minutes left before a horror defensive error allowed the hosts to steal the ball and 36-year-old Camara’s shot was deflected in to win the game with time running out.

Montpellier moved into fifth place, five points behind St Etienne in fourth.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.