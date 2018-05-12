Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar could return to training next week if he passes scheduled test, says doctor

Paris: Neymar's doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said on Friday that the injured Brazilian star could return to training as early as next week if he responds well to scheduled tests on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has been out of action since breaking a bone in his right foot on 25 February and had surgery the following month, leaving Brazil fans sweating on their key player's fitness ahead of the World Cup which starts on 14 June.

"The idea is that he can return to working on the field from next week provided that he responds favourably to tomorrow's test," Lasmar told some media, including AFP, in Paris.

"He's recovered well and his physical state has evolved as we expected it to from the beginning."

The Brazilian team doctor, in France for Neymar's tests, also ended up diagnosing the knee injury of PSG and Brazil right-back Dani Alves which ruled the 35-year-old out of the World Cup.

French champions PSG host Rennes on Saturday, before their final game of the season against Caen on 19 May.

Neymar is not expected to play for his club again this term, although he will be at the Parc des Princes this weekend as PSG lift the Ligue 1 trophy.

Brazil kick off their bid for a record-extending sixth World Cup on 17 June against Switzerland, with Tite's men also pitted against Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E.