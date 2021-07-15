Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain sign Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on five-year deal
The 22-year-old, who saved two penalties in the Euro final and was named player of the tournament, heads to France on a free transfer from AC Milan.
Paris: Paris Saint-Germain said on Wednesday that they had completed the signing of Italy's Euro 2020 goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on a five-year deal.
Donnarumma will be in competition with the experienced Keylor Navas for the goalkeeeper's jersey.
"I am delighted to be part of this huge club," said Donnarumma in a statment released by PSG.
"I feel ready to take on this new challenge and continue to grow here.
"With Paris, I want to win as much as possible and to bring joy to the supporters."
During his six seasons with the Rossoneri, the Naples-born goalkeeper made 215 Serie A appearances along with 16 Europa League matches and 12 Italian Cup matches (including the 2016 and 2018 finals).
He is the third player to sign for PSG on a free transfer this summer following Spanish defender Sergio Ramos and Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum who were out of contract with Real Madrid and Liverpool respectively.
