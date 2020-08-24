Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico leaves club after playing just 10 matches over season
Rico, twice a Europa League winner with Sevilla who also spent a season on loan at Fulham, touched down in the French capital from the southern Spanish club on a temporary deal with an option to buy.
Paris Saint-Germain's Spain goalkeeper Sergio Rico, who was the understudy to Keylor Navas, said Monday he had quit the club, a day after their defeat in the Champions League final.
"It's been an honor to share goals and dreams with my friend @keylornavas1 in this competition, as well as with the rest of all my teammates, technical staff and our wonderful supporters," Rico said on social media.
"On 1 September last year, I arrived at @psg and I would never have imagined meeting a family like this. A family of teammates, of friends who have fought to the end to write the history of this club.
"Finally it couldn't be, we couldn't go back to Paris with the Champions Cup but I'm sure this group will fight hard to reach another final soon."
The 26-year-old, twice a Europa League winner with Sevilla who also spent a season on loan at Fulham, touched down in the French capital from the southern Spanish club on a temporary deal with an option to buy.
But he only played 10 matches for PSG, notably coming on as a replacement in the 2-1 Champions League quarter-final win over Atalanta and then starting the 3-0 semi-final victory over Leipzig which Navas sat out injured.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Champions League: Extra security measures in place outside PSG's home ground to prevent wild fan celebrations
PSG face five-time champion Bayern Munich in Lisbon, but all eyes will be on the game in bars and cafés back home.
Champions League: PSG's high-profile squad clashes with Leipzig's untested players as both clubs seek maiden final appearance
PSG will head into semifinal match with their Qatari money and high-profile squad, while the German club comes with its Red Bull backing and a team of mostly untested players.
Champions League: PSG script late comeback to beat Atalanta, reach semi-finals after years of disappointment
After years of failing to live up to their billing in Europe, PSG are within 90 minutes of the Champions League final thanks to their dramatic win over Atalanta on Wednesday.