Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain begin summer recruitment by signing Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla on five-year deal

Paris Saint-Germain opened their summer recruitment with the signature Tuesday of Spanish midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla on a five-year-deal.

No financial details were given, but press reported a transfer fee of between 18-20 million euros ($20-22m) for the 27-year-old who came through the Real Madrid academy and scored 23 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions last season.

Sarabia's arrival makes up for the departure to Bayer Leverkusen of teenage winger Moussa Diaby last month as PSG attempt to balance the books to avoid Financial Fair-Play sanctions from UEFA.

PSG, which has opted not to renew the contracts of ex-Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and Brazil skipper Dani Alves, need to find another 30 million euros or so before 30 June to conform to UEFA rules.

