Ligue 1: Neymar's return to Paris for PSG's last game boosts hopes of his recovery in time for FIFA World Cup 2018

Sports AFP May 04, 2018 00:11:12 IST

Paris: An almost fit again Neymar will fly from Rio to Paris on Friday some 40 days ahead of the World Cup finals in Russia, French daily L'Equipe has reported.

While his return is too late to have any impact for his club, Brazil fans are desperate for their iconic star to lead the team out in Russia.

The 26-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward, at € 220m ($263m) the most expensive player in history, broke a bone in his right foot on 25 February playing for PSG and has been in a race for fitness since undergoing surgery in Brazil on 3 March.

File image of PSG's Neymar. Reuters



According to L'Equipe, Neymar has been walking without crutches for two weeks but the star striker said last week from his coastal mansion in Rio that he would not play before a final medical on 17 May, two days ahead of his club's last match of the season.

PSG coach Unai Emery admitted on Thursday that he had not spoken to Neymar for 'some weeks'.

"He needs to be left alone to work with the physios, but we also want him to be with us for the last match," Emery said.

"I don't know if it's Friday or Saturday," added Emery, confirming the former Barcelona forward was scheduled for imminent return from Brazil.

In Neymar's absence, PSG were beaten by Real Madrid in the Champions League but have regained the French league title and the League Cup and face third division Les Herbiers in the French Cup final on Tuesday.


Updated Date: May 04, 2018 00:11 AM

