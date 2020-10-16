Ligue 1: Neymar to miss Paris Saint-Germain's clash against Nimes after Brazil duty

Neymar will miss out on Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 game away at Nimes on Friday, hot on the heels of his starring role on international duty for Brazil.

The world's most expensive player scored a hat-trick for his country in a 4-2 win over Peru in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.

That match in Lima did not finish until the early hours of Wednesday, European time, and the quick turnaround means he will play no part for his club this weekend.

Instead, Paris coach Thomas Tuchel will keep the Brazilian fresh for the Champions League clash at home to Manchester United next Tuesday.

PSG are without a raft of players for the game at Nimes, where they are seeking a fifth straight win after starting the season with two straight losses.

Angel Di Maria and Marquinhos are suspended, while Marco Verratti and Mauro Icardi are among those missing due to injury.

Midfielder Danilo Pereira must wait for his debut after arriving on loan from Porto — he is isolating after coming in contact with Cristiano Ronaldo, who tested positive for COVID-19, while on international duty for Portugal.

However, fellow new arrivals Rafinha and Moise Kean could play, and Kylian Mbappe is in the squad despite playing for France in Croatia on Wednesday evening.