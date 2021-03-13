Ligue 1: Neymar to miss Nantes game as PSG exercises caution over forward’s return from injury
The Brazilian was ruled out of both legs of PSG's Champions League last-16 tie against his former club Barcelona, and hasn't played since sustaining the injury on 10 February in the French Cup.
Paris: Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) game against Nantes on Sunday in Ligue 1 due to a lingering thigh injury, but coach Mauricio Pochettino says there has been no setback in his recovery.
"It's difficult to predict a return date because the recovery is different depending on the player," Pochettino said during a virtual press conference on Saturday.
"There's been no relapse. We're happy with his progress and we hope he'll be back with the team soon."
Neymar will be sidelined for an eighth consecutive match against struggling Nantes, with striker Moise Kean still unavailable after testing positive last week for COVID-19 .
PSG face a key stretch of games before and after the international break, starting with the visit of Lille next week in the last 16 of the French Cup.
They travel to Lyon in Ligue 1 on 21 March and then host leaders Lille at the start of April before resuming their Champions League campaign, having qualified for the quarter-finals.
