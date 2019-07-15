Ligue 1: Neymar shows up for Paris Saint-Germain training a week late amidst Barcelona transfer rumours

Paris: Neymar showed up Monday for training at Paris Saint-Germain according to French media reports, a week late and just days after upsetting the club by saying his best football memory was beating PSG when he played for Barcelona.

PSG resumed training last Monday but Neymar, linked to a move back to Barcelona, turned up a week late according to the club, while the player's camp maintained he had a prior agreement to stay away.

PSG responded last week by threatening to take "appropriate action" against the world's most expensive player who said he had stayed in Brazil to attend a charity five-a-side football tournament run by his foundation, the Neymar Institute.

On Saturday, 27-year-old Neymar, who joined PSG for 222 million euros ($250 million) in 2017, made a series of remarks that strained his relationship further with the club and sparked outrage on social media.

Asked by online sports channel Oh My Goal about his best memory in football, the troubled superstar said it was Barcelona's incredible 2017 Champions League victory over PSG when he was part of the team that overturned a 4-0 first-leg deficit by winning 6-1 in the second leg.

Earlier in the day, Neymar posted a 10-second video of himself in a Barcelona shirt and a quote from the Bible: "No weapon turned against you will prosper."

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.