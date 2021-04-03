Ligue 1: Neymar sees red as Paris Saint-Germain lose to title rivals Lille; Monaco beat Metz

Kevin Volland also scored before a brace by substitute Wissam Ben Yedder for Monaco, with all the goals coming in the second half at the Stade Louis II.

Paris: Neymar was sent off late on as a limping Jonathan David scored the only goal to give Lille a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in their Ligue 1 title showdown on Saturday, a result that moves them three points clear at the top of the table.

Canadian striker David was struggling with an ankle injury when he fired home in the 20th minute.

He was forced off soon after and came out on crutches to watch the second half with heavy strapping where he had been caught by Idrissa Gana Gueye.

Without him Lille held on to beat PSG in the capital for the first time in a quarter of a century, with a frustrating afternoon for the hosts summed up when Neymar was sent off at the death.

The Brazilian and Lille defender Tiago Djalo were both shown second yellow cards and dismissed following an incident off the ball.

The result sees Lille take a big step towards a first Ligue 1 title in a decade, just before the Qatari takeover of PSG which changed the face of French football.

It would be a remarkable achievement for the club from France's far north to pip the Parisians, who have won seven of the last eight league crowns and face Bayern Munich away in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in midweek.

However, Christophe Galtier's Lille are three points clear of PSG with seven games left, with Monaco another point behind in third after beating Metz 4-0 earlier on Saturday.

Lyon are contenders too. They can reclaim the third spot and go level on points with PSG by beating Lens later.

Mauricio Pochettino's PSG had been fancied to go on and ease to another league title after winning 4-2 away in Lyon just before the recent international break, but this result raises doubts about their credentials.

Monaco crush Metz

A Cesc Fabregas penalty set Monaco on their way to a crushing 4-0 win over Metz on Saturday that keeps the principality side right in the running for the Ligue 1 title before leading duo Paris Saint-Germain and Lille clash later.

Kevin Volland also scored before a brace by substitute Wissam Ben Yedder for Monaco, with all the goals coming in the second half at the Stade Louis II.

Monaco, who last won the title in 2017, have lost just once in 16 league games and their second consecutive 4-0 victory lifts them provisionally up to third in the table.

Niko Kovac's side are a point behind leaders PSG and second-placed Lille, who meet at the Parc des Princes on Saturday afternoon. They are also two points above fourth-placed Lyon, who go to Lens later.

Fabregas gave them the lead five minutes into the second half, converting a penalty awarded when Stevan Jovetic was fouled by Metz goalkeeper Marc-Aurele Caillard.

Monaco's second goal came just two minutes later, Kevin Volland netting his 14th of the season after great set-up play by the 19-year-old Eliot Matazo.

French international striker Ben Yedder then came off the bench to crash in the third goal on 77 minutes and scored again from the spot a minute from the end, taking his league tally for the season to 15 goals, after Metz captain John Boye was shown a second yellow card and sent off for fouling Gelson Martins in the box.