Ligue 1: Neymar 'feeling good' but 'too early to talk about comeback' from injury, says PSG boss Thomas Tuchel

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel said on Saturday that he didn't want to give a potential date for the injured Neymar's return to action, adding however that the Brazilian star was feeling good.

"Neymar is feeling good, no pain. But it's too early to talk about his comeback. We must be patient," said German coach Tuchel.

"It's tough for me and even tougher for him. The sole solution is to be patient. He has some time to make his return. I don't want to tell you a date," he added.

The 27-year-old Neymar was injured in the 23 January Cup match against Strasbourg, with PSG saying at the time they expected him to be out for 10 weeks, until early April.

