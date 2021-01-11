Ligue 1: Neymar back from ankle injury, resumes training with Paris Saint-Germain teammates
Neymar's return is good news for PSG, who have been dealing with a string of injuries recently and trail league leaders Lyon by one point after 19 games.
Paris: Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar returned to training Monday following a one-month absence because of an ankle injury.
Neymar has been sidelined since he was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on 13 December when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 in the French league.
PSG posted a picture of Neymar on Twitter on Monday with the caption: “Look who's back."
Neymar has yet to play for PSG under coach Mauricio Pochettino and it's unclear whether he will be fit in time to face Marseille in Wednesday's Champions Trophy.
