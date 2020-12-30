Ligue 1: Nantes' new manager Raymond Domenech gets a clown's welcome at club
The criticism did not sit well with the players, Abdoulaye Toure having to be held back by his teammates.
Nantes: Raymond Domenech's first training session at Ligue 1 club Nantes Wednesday was marred by a band of supporters playing circus music with a 'ringmaster' taking aim at the former France coach and club owner Waldemar Kita, and comparing players to goats.
An onlooking Domenech, who has signed a six-month contract with Nantes for his first job since the fiasco at the 2010 World Cup, had taken a back seat to allow club trainer Cyril Moine to put the players through their paces.
But the peaceful atmosphere soon changed, with Domenech, who last coached a club side in 1993 and left his role as les Bleus boss after finishing bottom of the group and suffering a player revolt in South Africa, the clear target.
"Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Kita Circus! The Kita Circus brings you some new amazing new acts," boomed a member of the 'Brigade Loire' supporters' club to a background of deafening circus music.
"Raymond Domenech will explain to us his vision of football, what will make us laugh on the upcoming weekends."
Domenech and Kita aside, the players were also targeted.
"And finally the Kita Circus brings you its traditional animal act. Eleven goats will be dispersed on a green rectangle and will have to pass a ball.
"Exclusively at the Kita Circus, a show that has lasted 13 years, for the young and the old," the 'ringmaster' said in reference to the arrival of Kita as club president in 2007.
The criticism did not sit well with the players, Abdoulaye Toure having to be held back by his teammates.
Flanked by two bodyguards, Kita himself attended the end of the training session to talk with the players in front of a complete turnout of backroom staff.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Paris Saint-Germain sack Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino favourite to take over
Thomas Tuchel's trophy haul featured two Ligue 1 titles (2019, 2020) as well as the French Cup and French League Cup in 2020.
Ligue 1: PSG sack manager Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino set to take over, say reports
Tuchel arrived at the Parc des Princes on a two-year contract in 2018, and guided PSG to their first-ever Champions League final last season.
Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe pays tribute to Thomas Tuchel amid reports of German's sacking as PSG manager
The defending French champions have not confirmed Tuchel's firing but it was widely reported on Thursday, a day after PSG beat Strasbourg 4-0 and after Tuchel was questioned about comments he made to German broadcaster SPORT1.