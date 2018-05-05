Ligue 1: Moussa Konate scores brace as Amiens hold PSG to a draw; Nimes make it to top division after 25 years

Moussa Konate scored both goals as Amiens twice fought back to hold French champions Paris Saint-Germain to a 2-2 draw on Friday and guarantee their place in Ligue 1 next season.

Hours after Neymar returned to the French capital to continue his recovery from a broken foot following a two-month stay in his native Brazil, Edinson Cavani's league-leading 28th goal of the season put PSG ahead at the Stade de la Licorne.

Senegal striker Konate levelled with a terrific low finish into the corner just two minutes after half-time.

Christopher Nkunku fired Unai Emery's team back ahead on 64 minutes with a curling effort from the edge of the area, only to see Konate grab an equaliser on 80 minutes with his 12th goal this term.

Amiens, promoted to the top flight for the first time last year, will return for a second season in Ligue 1 after the result left them 10 points clear of the relegation places with three matches to play.

Nimes clinched their promotion from Ligue 2 with a 4-0 victory over Gazelec Ajaccio as they wrapped up second place in the division behind Reims.

Nimes last played in the top tier of French football in the 1992/93 season.