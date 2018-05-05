You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Ligue 1: Moussa Konate scores brace as Amiens hold PSG to a draw; Nimes make it to top division after 25 years

Sports AFP May 05, 2018 08:31:04 IST

Moussa Konate scored both goals as Amiens twice fought back to hold French champions Paris Saint-Germain to a 2-2 draw on Friday and guarantee their place in Ligue 1 next season.

Hours after Neymar returned to the French capital to continue his recovery from a broken foot following a two-month stay in his native Brazil, Edinson Cavani's league-leading 28th goal of the season put PSG ahead at the Stade de la Licorne.

Amien's Moussa Konate (right) celebrates after scoring against PSG. AFP

Amien's Moussa Konate (right) celebrates after scoring against PSG. AFP

Senegal striker Konate levelled with a terrific low finish into the corner just two minutes after half-time.

Christopher Nkunku fired Unai Emery's team back ahead on 64 minutes with a curling effort from the edge of the area, only to see Konate grab an equaliser on 80 minutes with his 12th goal this term.

Amiens, promoted to the top flight for the first time last year, will return for a second season in Ligue 1 after the result left them 10 points clear of the relegation places with three matches to play.

Nimes clinched their promotion from Ligue 2 with a 4-0 victory over Gazelec Ajaccio as they wrapped up second place in the division behind Reims.

Nimes last played in the top tier of French football in the 1992/93 season.


Updated Date: May 05, 2018 08:31 AM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Desperate Mumbai Indians look for solutions against rampaging Kings XI Punjab at latter's adopted home



Top Stories




Cricket Scores