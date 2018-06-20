Ligue 1: Monaco sign 16-year-old striker Willem Geubbels from Lyon for 20 million euros

Monaco: Monaco have payed Lyon a sensational 20 million euros (£17.5mln, $23.6mln) for 16-year-old striker Willem Geubbels, the latest starlet to be described as the future of French football.

Geubbels made two appearances in the French top flight last season and was the first player born in the 21st century to play in Ligue 1.

"The arrival of Willem Geubbels proves our ambition to develop the best talent in European football at our club," director Vadim Vasilyev said via the club's website.

"With patience and work we are sure he'll get to the top," he added.

Geubbels himself said he couldn't wait to get started.

"I'm ready and really determined to help make great things happen," he told the Monaco site.

Monaco bought Anthony Martial from Lyon for 5 million euros in 2013 and sold him to Manchester United for around 70 million in 2015 when he was 19.

Monaco are also due to complete the 180 million euros sale of 19-year-old Kylian Mbappe to Paris Saint-Germain.

For their part Lyon have developed an atypical and highly succesful youth system with almost all trainees being born within 50km of the stadium.