Ligue 1: Monaco fire manager Leonardo Jardim for second time and appoint former Spain coach Roberto Moreno

Sports The Associated Press Dec 29, 2019 09:01:50 IST

Monte Carlo: Monaco fired Leonardo Jardim for a second time on Saturday and announced former Spain coach Roberto Moreno as his replacement.

Moreno has signed a contract through to the end of the 2021-22 season and will start his new job next week. He coached Spain for six games, helping the team qualify for next year's European Championship.

File image of Leonardo Jardim. Reuters

Jardim's first spell in charge was from 2014-18, during which time Monaco won the French league in 2017 and reached the Champions League semifinals in the same season.

He returned as coach in January as a replacement for Thierry Henry.

Monaco is seventh in the league, 17 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain.

Updated Date: Dec 29, 2019 09:01:50 IST

