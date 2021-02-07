Ligue 1: Memphis Depay's brace helps Lyon beat 10-man Strasbourg 3-0, move to top of table

Lyon have lost just one of their last 21 Ligue 1 matches as they bid for a first league title since the most recent of their seven straight crowns in 2008.

Paris: Memphis Depay scored twice as Lyon piled the pressure on their title rivals by moving top of Ligue 1 on Saturday with a straightforward 3-0 win over 10-man Strasbourg.

Rudi Garcia's men now sit one point ahead of previous leaders Lille, who visit struggling Nantes on Sunday, with reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) three points further back ahead of their game at arch rivals Marseille.

"We had a very good game. I enjoyed watching my team play," said Lyon coach Garcia.

"We wanted to string together our fourth consecutive victory and put pressure on our rivals who play on Sunday."

The visitors were left with a mountain to climb early on at the Groupama Stadium, as Adrien Thomasson lost his composure and was booked twice in the space of 40 seconds in the 14th minute.

Depay turned in the opening goal six minutes later, scoring for the 12th time in the league this season.

Strasbourg goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima denied the Dutch forward a second soon after, but Lyon did double their advantage on the half-hour mark as Karl Toko Ekambi dinked in after collecting Thiago Mendes' pass.

Former Manchester United winger Depay, who had gone four games without a goal before kick-off, curled in the hosts' third with a free-kick in the 68th minute.

Strasbourg, who are winless in four outings, appeared resigned to their fate from very early in the match and Lyon completed victory despite barely breaking sweat.

Elsewhere, European hopefuls Lens and Rennes played out a drab goalless draw at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

The hosts move into sixth, two points behind fifth-placed Rennes, but having played a game more.

Lorient beat Reims 1-0 to continue their fine run of form, which includes a remarkable 3-2 victory at PSG last weekend, to move three points clear of the bottom three.