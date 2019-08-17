Ligue 1: Memphis Depay, Moussa Dembele net braces in Lyon's 6-0 drubbing of Angers

Lyon: Lyon forwards Memphis Depay and Moussa Dembele both scored twice to guide their side to a 6-0 drubbing of Angers in France's Ligue 1 on Friday.

Midfielder Houssem Aouar and new face Jean Lucas also helped coach Sylvinho and sporting director Juninho to continue the perfect start to their tenures.

A large banner behind one goal carrying Brazilian Juninho's face was unveiled pre-match as the former playmaker made his return to the club where he won seven league titles more than a decade ago.

Youngster Aouar, who set up the Netherlands attacker on both occasions, praised Depay as he took his tally to three goals in two matches for the campaign.

"He's a great player so it's obviously easy for me, and the whole team to find him with passes, we know once he has a chance it's likely to finish in the back of the net," Aouar told broadcaster Canal+.

"We're very pleased with what we did, we were focused until the final whistle, logically when the team plays like that type of result comes."

The two sides faced each other less than 48 hours after Jeff Reine-Adelaide completed a club record 25 million euros ($27.7 million) move from Angers to Lyon.

The midfielder's new employers took an early lead through Aouar's 11th-minute effort.

The 21-year-old Lyon academy product intercepted a sloppy Romain Thomas pass before charging forward and beating goalkeeper Ludovic Butelle.

Their second goal arrived on the 36-minute mark as Dembele made the most of a lucky ricochet.

Lucas Tousart's attempted pass was deflected onto Dembele's path inside the Angers box and the former Celtic forward held-off the back-tracking Mateo Pavlovic to shoot past Butelle's right hand.

Depay's double came in a seven-minute spell either side of half-time.

Aouar became the provider setting up Depay for both, the second a deft lob before the Dutch international cooly finished despite VAR checking an off-the-ball collision between Dembele and right-back Vincent Maneau.

Dembele claimed his second with 25 minutes remaining as Pavlovic was once again caught out after attempting to intercept Depay's pass.

The France youth international picked up the loose ball and slotted easily past a hapless Butelle.

The rout was confirmed with 18 minutes to go as substitute Jean Lucas scored his first goal for the club since joining from Flamengo during the summer.

On Saturday, Andre Villas-Boas takes his Marseille team to Nantes looking for an improvement after losing his first league game in charge last weekend.

On Sunday the saga of Neymar's possible departure overshadows champions Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Rennes in a replay of last season's French Cup final when the Brazil forward was banned for three games after an altercation with a fan.