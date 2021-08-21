Ligue 1: Mauro Icardi’s shoulder injury presents opportunity for PSG to hand Lionel Messi his debut
The Argentina international was substituted late in PSG's 4-2 victory on Friday night after landing on his shoulder. He was grimacing as he left the field for the locker room.
Paris: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Mauro Icardi was due for a scan Saturday after injuring his right shoulder in a French league game against Brest.
PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino told French media he hoped it's just a scare but “it doesn't look good.”
If Icardi is ruled out for next week, it could accelerate the timetable for Lionel Messi's debut.
Messi hasn’t played since joining from Barcelona. He missed a month of training after leading Argentina to the Copa América title on 10 July. He trained with the team last week but isn’t yet match fit.
PSG plays at Reims next Sunday before the international break.
