Ligue 1: Mauricio Pochettino hints at PSG's 'magic trio' featuring in squad at Reims
Pochettino said the 'magic trio' — Messi, Neymar and Mbappe — 'will certainly be among those named, we will see if they can play from the start of the match.'
Paris: Kylian Mbappe, coveted by Real Madrid, should be in the Paris Saint-Germain squad at Reims, along with Lionel Messi, who could make his debut, and Neymar, coach Mauricio Pochettino said on Saturday.
"We have not yet announced the squad," the coach told his press conference ahead of Sunday evening's Ligue 1 match, adding that all the 'magic trio' "will certainly be among those named, we will see if they can play from the start of the match."
Pochettino said Mbappe had not told him he wanted to leave PSG for Real Madrid.
"Kylian has worked very well in training as usual", Pochettino said.
As for the striker's contractual situation, "our president and our sporting director have been clear about the club's position", Pochettino added.
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reiterated at the Champions League draw on Thursday that the club had not changed its position and intended to keep Mbappe.
Even without Messi and Neymar, PSG have won all three of their opening league games.
also read
LaLiga: Real Madrid make $188m bid for PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, say reports
According to outlets L'Equipe and Le Parisien, the Ligue 1 club have rejected the proposal for 22-year-old Mbappe, whose contract at the Parc de Princes expires next June.
Ligue 1: Neymar, Lionel Messi to miss PSG's game against Strasbourg
For the second game of the season, coach Mauricio Pochettino has again not selected any of the players who returned to the club late from the Euros or the Copa America.
Ligue 1: PSG reject Real Madrid's offer for Kylian Mbappe but open to negotiate Frenchman's transfer
Madrid have not officially confirmed or denied they made an offer for the 22-year-old France star who joined PSG from Monaco in 2017.