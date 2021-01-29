Ligue 1: Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas expects to leave at end of season
After a strong start to the season, Marseille have dropped down to sixth place. The team is 13 points behind second-place Lille.
Marseille: Andre Villas-Boas is preparing to leave Marseille at the end of the season, the Portuguese coach said on Friday.
After a strong start to the season, Marseille have dropped down to sixth place. The team is 13 points behind second-place Lille and an automatic Champions League spot, and 11 behind third-place Lyon.
Villas-Boas was asked if he'll go when his contract ends in June.
“Of course, yes, I think so. Given the position that we're in, that's fairly normal,” Villas-Boas said ahead of Saturday's game against Rennes. “It goes against what the directors are saying, but it will be the end.”
The Portuguese coach guided Marseille to a second-place finish last season in his first season in charge, but he does not expect to be offered a new deal given the current situation.
“I don't think it's possible. Look, we're a massive distance away from the podium (top three positions). I'm not going to contest that," he said. "Next season will be a year zero for the club, a total cleaning up. It's good to create solid foundations for the future.”
