Paris: High-flying Ligue 1 side Nice were undone by a well-worked early goal as they lost 1-0 at Troyes on Sunday.

Nice were third in the table going into the game after five wins in eight matches this season, but struggling Troyes scored the only goal of the game after just four minutes.

Renaud Ripart's intelligent backheel allowed Giulian Biancone to cross from the right wing and Mama Balde hammered the ball home.

Nice were unable to get a foothold in a frustrating match for the club owned by chemical giants Ineos.

Former France defender Adil Rami, part of the squad that won the 2018 World Cup, made his Troyes debut as a first-half substitute.

"The start of the match was catastrophic and the whole match was catastrophic," Nice coach Christophe Galtier said.

Nice could lose third place if Marseille beat Lorient at the Velodrome in the day's last match, kicking off at 1845 GMT.