Ligue 1: Lyon's team bus attacked with stones, bottles by Marseille fans in pre-match ambush

Marseille: The bus taking Lyon to their Ligue 1 match at Marseille was stoned on Sunday by home fans who Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said had been lying in wait for them.

The bus was left with two entirely shattered windows after an ambush that echoed a similar attacks at the corresponding fixture in 2016, 2018 and May 2019.

Aulas was furious and threatened to boycott the fixture, which kicked-off before a Marseille record crowd of just over 65,000 fans.

"We're not taking it anymore," said Aulas. "It was a trap and if there's the slightest thing more we won't play."

Regional newspaper La Provence said the shaken passengers described being terrified.

"We were bombarded with stones, bottles and other projectiles. It's a disgrace, it's just sick," La Provence reported an unidentified passenger of the bus saying.

Earlier in the evening around 6,000 fans had gathered at a city beach to perform a short but boisterous ceremonial parade toward their Velodrome stadium to celebrate the 120th anniversary of the creation of the club.