Ligue 1: Lyon's frustrating start to new season continues with uninspiring goalless draw against Nimes
Memphis Depay, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona, and Moussa Dembele were both in the Lyon starting line-up but neither figured strongly in a lacklustre performance.
Paris: Lyon's slow start to the Ligue 1 season continued when they were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Nimes on Friday.
"It was an awkward game," said midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.
"We missed chances, some easy ones in particular. We need to work more because we can't lose points like that."
The home side have not won since the opening round of games and looked a shadow of the side that reached the semi-finals of the Champions League and lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the French League Cup final in August.
After four games, Lyon are down in tenth in the table with just one point more than Nimes.
Earlier in the day, Lyon announced the signing of German goalkeeper Julian Pollersbeck from Hamburg for 250,000 euros ($296,000) as deputy to Anthony Lopes.
Ligue 1: Neymar claims he was racially abused by an opponent during heated PSG-Marseille clash
Neymar insisted he had been the victim of racism as he was one of five players sent off in a mass brawl at the end of Marseille's 1-0 win over Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.
Ligue 1: Julian Draxler scores late against Metz as PSG finally secure first win of season
Julian Draxler's header deep into stoppage time gave Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 home win against Metz and spared the defending champion a fourth straight match without scoring.
Ligue 1: Saint-Etienne beat Strasbourg 2-0 to go top after Nice lose to Montpellier
Montpellier's defense kept Nice striker Kasper Dolberg quiet while veteran center half Daniel Congré took care of scoring duties with two in a 3-1 win.