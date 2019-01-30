Ligue 1: Lyon forward Memphis Depay wants to join a 'big club like Real Madrid or Manchester City' in the summer

The Hague: Lyon forward Memphis Depay wants a transfer this summer to a big club such as Real Madrid or Manchester City, he said in an interview published in a Dutch magazine on Tuesday.

"I want a new transfer to a top level club this summer. Lyon is a big club but it's not one of the five best in Europe," the Dutch international told Helden Magazine.

"I want to go to a club like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich," he added, saying he wanted to join a club that "suits me" and play "in a team that really wants to play football."

He added: "I always talk about Real Madrid, a royal club. White and gold shirts," he added.

Depay added that he was still "focused" at Lyon "and then we'll see where I end up."

Depay joined Lyon in January 2016 on a 16 million euro transfer from Manchester United where he had fallen out of favour.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.