Ligue 1: Lorient beat Dijon after Anthony Racioppi's goal-keeping blunder in injury time
Paris: A last-gasp goalkeeping blunder gave Lorient a much-needed 3-2 home win against fellow struggler Dijon in a rearranged Ligue 1 match on Wednesday.
Swiss goalie Anthony Racioppi saved defender Andrew Gravillon's header from a free kick six minutes into injury time, but in doing so he carried the ball over the line and a goal was given following a video review.
The win moved Lorient off the bottom of the table and into 19th place and level on points with Dijon, who are 18th on goal difference.
The game was postponed two weeks ago due to a large COVID-19 outbreak at Lorient, and the club could not play Nimes last weekend with the number of cases still too high.
Midfielder Trevoh Chalobah, on loan from Premier League club Chelsea, put Lorient ahead in the 29th minute with a shot that deflected off striker Mama Balde and went in.
Dijon equalized 10 minutes later, when Chalobah failed to clear a free kick and central defender Bruno Ecuele Manga netted from the ensuing cross, then went ahead when Balde turned in a low cross in the 41st.
Lorient rallied through striker Terem Moffi in the 58th, and had a red card for left back Yoann Etienne reduced to a yellow moments later following a review.
Lorient's win pushed Nimes into last place with an inferior goal difference.
