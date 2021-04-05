Ligue 1: Leonardo Balerdi, Alvaro Gonzalez on target as Marseille condemn Dijon to 11th defeat in a row
Leonardo Balerdi powered in a header at a corner in first-half stoppage time and Alvaro Gonzalez nodded in a second from another Dimitri Payet cross on 79 minutes.
Paris: Marseille condemned bottom side Dijon to an 11th defeat in a row but coach Jorge Sampaoli said there was lots of room for improvement following Sunday's 2-0 victory in Ligue 1.
Leonardo Balerdi powered in a header at a corner in first-half stoppage time and Alvaro Gonzalez nodded in a second from another Dimitri Payet cross on 79 minutes.
Marseille climbed to within a point of fifth-placed Lens, who drew 1-1 with title hopefuls Lyon on Saturday.
"The players are working to understand a new system, it will take time," said Sampaoli, whose side won for the third time in four games since the Argentine took charge in March.
"The objective will get closer through the progress we make. We have to play better. We want to help the team go as high as possible but by playing, by attacking.
"Then we can talk about the goal in terms of the table. What we're working on is to put in place a playing philosophy to live up to the history of this club."
Dijon have just 15 points after two wins in 31 games and are destined for the second division, lying 14 points adrift of the relegation play-off spot.
Lille moved three points clear of Paris Saint-Germain at the top following a 1-0 win at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, in which Neymar was sent off just before the end.
Monaco are a point back of PSG after routing Metz 4-0 with Lyon another point behind with seven rounds of matches remaining in France.
also read
European football matchday: Manchester City resume quadruple quest; all-Basque final in Spain
Leicester are chasing a double over the leaders after a stunning 5-2 win at the Etihad Stadium in September. Former City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is in fine form after scoring seven goals in his last four games for Leicester.
Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe strikes 100th league goal as PSG beat Lyon to move atop; Nimes beat Lille
Mbappe netted twice at the Groupama Stadium with Danilo Pereira and Angel Di Maria also on target before Islam Slimani and Maxwel Cornet pulled goals back for the home side.
Ligue 1: Neymar sees red as Paris Saint-Germain lose to title rivals Lille; Monaco beat Metz
Lille held on to beat PSG in a league game in the capital for the first time in a quarter of a century, with a frustrating afternoon for the hosts summed up when Neymar was dismissed.