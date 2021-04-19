Ligue 1: Late hero Mauro Icardi fires Paris Saint-Germain a point behind leaders Lille

Monaco, the only team other than PSG to have won Ligue 1 since Montpellier's shock triumph in 2012, eased to a fourth straight victory.

Mauro Icardi dragged Paris Saint-Germain to within one point of Ligue 1 leaders Lille on Sunday with the last-gasp winner in a dramatic 3-2 victory over Saint-Etienne, as Monaco and Lyon also boosted their title hopes.

The champions closed the gap on Lille, who could only draw 1-1 with Montpellier on Friday, thanks to Icardi's 95th-minute header which claimed a win that had looked to have slipped away.

Monaco are only one point further back in third after cruising past Bordeaux 3-0, with Lyon three points behind Lille thanks to a 2-1 win at Nantes.

At the Parc des Princes, Kylian Mbappe struck twice in quick succession to put PSG ahead after Denis Bouanga had given the away side a shock 78th-minute lead by guiding home Miguel Trauco's cross.

Romain Hamouma thought he had grabbed an improbable point for Saint-Etienne in the second minute of added time when Bouanga's saved shot fell at his feet in front of a gaping goal, giving him an easy tap-in.

But Icardi capped a thrilling last quarter when he met fellow substitute Angel Di Maria's whipped cross with a perfect header three minutes later to spark wild celebrations among the PSG players.

"We got ourselves into a bit of trouble. When you're leading 2-1 like that you have to hold on to the lead," said Mbappe.

"The league title is extremely important for all of us. It would be the club's 10th and we want to be part of history."

PSG, who had lost their previous three league home matches, are one of four teams in an exciting French title race with only five rounds of matches remaining in the season.

Germany striker Kevin Volland put the principality side ahead at Bordeaux in the 29th minute with his 15th league goal for the club since signing from Bayer Leverkusen last year.

Gelson Martins doubled the lead shortly after half-time, before Stevan Jovetic stabbed in a late third.

Monaco have lost only once in their last 15 league games and next visit Angers in a week's time.

Lyon held on to edge out relegation-threatened Nantes at the Stade de la Beaujoire.

Rudi Garcia's side looked to be well on their way to a crucial three points courtesy of Memphis Depay's first-half double.

Defender Nicolas Pallois gave Nantes hope in the 61st minute, but Lyon closed out the win to leave the Canaries second-bottom, three points behind Nimes in the relegation play-off spot and four points from guaranteed safety.

Elsewhere, fifth-placed Lens moved a point clear of Marseille in the race for European qualification with a 1-1 draw at Brest, while bottom club Dijon staved off relegation for another week with a 2-0 win over Nice.