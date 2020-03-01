Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe's brilliant performance helps PSG to secure comfortable victory over Dijon

Kylian Mbappe capped a brilliant individual performance by scoring twice and creating another for Mauro Icardi as leaders Paris St Germain cruised to a comfortable 4-0 victory over Dijon in their Ligue 1 clash at the Parc des Princes on Saturday.

With Neymar and Marco Veratti suspended and Thiago Silva missing with injury, PSG got off to the perfect start when midfielder Pablo Sarabia steered a mis-hit shot from Marquinhos past Runar Runarsson in the third minute to give them the lead.

Mbappe added a second in the 74th minute, timing his run perfectly to collect Julian Draxler’s through ball before rounding Runarsson and slotting the ball through the arms of the diving goalkeeper.

He then set up Icardi for PSG’s third three minutes later, sliding a perfectly-weighted pass into the path of the Argentinian striker for him to fire the ball home.

The 21-year-old completed his attacking masterclass with a second goal in stoppage time at the end of the game, rifling the ball past the helpless Runarsson to complete the 4-0 rout.

The win took PSG to 68 points from 27 games and restored their lead at the top of the table to 13 following second-placed Olympique de Marseille’s 3-2 win over Nimes on Friday night. Dijon remain just above the relegation places with 27 points.

In the late kickoffs, Teji Savanier scored twice for Montpellier as they thumped Strasbourg 3-0 and Angers put some daylight between themselves and the relegation zone with a 1-0 win away to Brest.

Bottom side Toulouse slumped to a 2-0 defeat at home against Rennes while Amiens, who are second from bottom, lost 1-0 at home to Metz, with Farid Boulaya getting on the scoresheet for the visitors.

On the south coast, Monaco were held to a 1-1 draw with Reims when Wissam Ben Yedder’s first-half penalty for the home side was cancelled out by a 58th-minute equaliser from Hassane Kamara.

