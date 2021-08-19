Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe 'relaxed' despite ongoing transfer rumours, says PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino
'Kylian is relaxed, he is our player and I don't see him being anywhere else this season,' Pochettino told reporters at a press conference ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 game against Brest on Friday.
Kylian Mbappe is "relaxed" and not unsettled despite ongoing speculation about his future, Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino insisted on Thursday.
"Kylian is relaxed, he is our player and I don't see him being anywhere else this season," Pochettino told reporters at a press conference ahead of PSG's Ligue 1 game against Brest on Friday.
Mbappe, 22, has just a year left on his contract in Paris and has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, with the speculation intensifying since the arrival of Lionel Messi in the French capital.
In Madrid, Mbappe was on the front page of leading sports dailies Marca and AS on Thursday, with Real apparently hopeful of signing the World Cup winner before the transfer window closes in Europe on 31 August.
"This period is part of football," Pochettino said of the transfer window.
"Lots of things are said and I know from experience that some things happen and others don't.
"Kylian is preparing for tomorrow's game. The only conversations I have with Kylian are about football. He has a year left on his contract, if he doesn't renew it. We are happy with him and from what I see he is happy with us too."
also read
Ligue 1: Lionel Messi's father Jorge confirms Argentine star's move to Paris Saint-Germain
Asked by reporters at Barcelona's El Prat airport if the Argentine star would later on Tuesday sign with the French club, Jorge Messi, who is also the player's agent, said: "Yes".
What does Lionel Messi's arrival mean for Kylian Mbappe's future at Paris Saint-Germain?
Mbappe has refused to rush into a decision over his future, leaving PSG in something of an awkward situation.
Pressure on Mauricio Pochettino to deliver with PSG 'galacticos' after Lionel Messi arrival
Lionel Messi's arrival at Paris Saint-Germain has left the club with the most frightening front line in the sport, but now coach Mauricio Pochettino is under pressure to deliver the glory on the pitch that their Qatari owners covet more than anything.