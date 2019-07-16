Ligue 1: France World Cup-winner Adil Rami left out of Marseille squad for pre-season United States tour

Marseille: France World Cup winner Adil Rami has been left out of the Marseille squad for the pre-season tour of the US, the club announced on Tuesday.

Rami, 33, was already the subject of a club disciplinary procedure by the Ligue 1 side.

The decision followed the appearance of the World Cup winning defender as a participant on a physically demanding French television gameshow.

The episode was broadcast on 29 June but recorded late last season, at a time when Rami claimed he was injured and was missing training under former coach Rudi Garcia.

"Adil Rami needs to ask himself, but deeply, about his status, his profession as a footballer, on his rights and his obligations as a player especially as a world champion," Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud said on 10 July.

Eyraud added the centre-back had not been sacked.

In June, ex-Baywatch star Pamela Anderson revealed the pair had broken up following a high-profile two-year relationship.

Under new boss Andre Villas-Boas, Marseille will face fellow French clubs in Bordeaux and either Montpellier or Saint-Etienne in a pre-season tournament in Washington later this month as well as playing MLS outfit DC United.

Fellow World Cup winner Florian Thauvin will also miss the trip to the US after suffering an ankle injury in a 4-0 loss to Rangers on Sunday.

So far this summer France's only Champions League winners have lost all three of their friendlies including the rout against the Scottish side.

Marseille will miss out on European football completely for the coming campaign after finishing in fifth place in Ligue 1 last season.

