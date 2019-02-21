Ligue 1: FC Nantes fined by league disciplinary committee for setting off flares during Emiliano Sala tribute

Paris: Nantes were fined a total of 21,000 euros ($23,800) by the French league's disciplinary committee on Wednesday after supporters set off flares during tributes for the late Emiliano Sala.

The club incurred a fine of 16,500 euros for the "use of pyrotechnics and throwing objects" during the game against Saint-Etienne on 30 January, their first since the striker's plane disappeared over the Channel.

They were also punished for the same reasons following their home game against Nimes on 10 February, three days after Sala's body was recovered from the wreckage of the plane. The league declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

Sala had signed for Cardiff City for a club record £15 million ($19 million) last month and was flying to his new team from former side Nantes when his plane went missing on 21 January.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.