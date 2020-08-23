Ligue 1: Damien Da Silva's late goal helps Rennes draw with Lille; Angers beat Dijon
After Rennes defender Sacha Boey was sent off in the 35th minute for raising a foot near left back Reinildo's head, Lille took the lead five minutes later through forward Jonathan Bamba's low shot.
Paris: Rennes captain Damien Da Silva scored late to earn his side a 1-1 draw at Lille on Saturday in a French league game where both teams finished with 10 men.
After Rennes defender Sacha Boey was sent off in the 35th minute for raising a foot near left back Reinildo's head, Lille took the lead five minutes later through forward Jonathan Bamba's low shot.
But moments later Reinildo was also red-carded for a crude late tackle and center half Da Silva slid in his side's equalizer from close range in the 74th.
Rennes almost won it when forward Martin Terrier, signed from Lyon, hit the crossbar in the 85th.
Rennes finished third last season to secure a spot in the Champions League qualifying rounds while Lille was fourth and went straight into the Europa League.
In Saturday's other game, Angers won 1-0 at Dijon, with center half Ismaël Traoré netting from close range midway through the first half.
Among Sunday's four games Monaco hosts Reims and coach Patrick Vieira's Nice side takes on promoted Lens.
In Friday's season-opener, Nantes drew 0-0 at Bordeaux, a match which replaced Marseille's game against Saint-Etienne. That match was called off after three more coronavirus cases at Marseille.
Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon are not playing this weekend, because they were involved in Champions League games this week.
PSG takes on Bayern Munich in Sunday’s final in Lisbon while Lyon lost in the semifinals to Bayern.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Ligue 1: As French league starts new season, coronavirus still a factor with opener rescheduled by positive cases
The game that was originally meant to open the Ligue 1 season — between Marseille and Saint-Etienne — had to be postponed because four Marseille players tested positive for COVID-19.
Ligue 1: Newly-promoted Lens sign Ivorian international Seko Fofana from Serie A's Udinese
Financial details were not revealed but the transfer fee is reported to be worth around 10 million euros ($12 million), with Fofana signing a four-year contract with Lens.
Champions League: Lyon head Jean-Michel Aulas says ‘big stroke of luck’ needed to undo injustice caused by Ligue 1’s abrupt end
When the league was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic, Lyon were nine points behind Lille who took the last Champions League place and one point behind Reims who gained the last guaranteed Europa League spot.