Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain seal transfer of striker Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan on four-year deal

Sports The Associated Press May 31, 2020 18:00:07 IST

Paris: French champion Paris Saint-Germain have signed striker Mauro Icardi from Inter Milan on a four-year deal.

File image of Mauro Icardi. Reuters

Icardi joined PSG on a season's loan and had impressed with 20 goals in 31 games when the league season was stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

PSG took up their option to buy the 27-year-old Argentine and gave him a contract until June 2024.

No financial details were given, but Italian media reported the transfer as costing 50 million euros ($55.5 million) with additional bonuses.

The French league was ended with 10 rounds remaining after the government called off domestic competitions at the end of April, but PSG remain in contention to win the Champions League for the first time after reaching the quarter-finals.

The prolific Icardi netted 124 goals in 219 games for Inter, but his spell there ended amid a bitter fallout.

Updated Date: May 31, 2020 18:00:07 IST



