Ligue 1: Burak Yılmaz grabs first goal as Lille beat Nantes 2-0 to go top of French league
The 35-year-old Yılmaz netted 229 goals during a long career in Turkish football in which he starred for Istanbul-based Galatasaray, but had not scored in his first four games for Lille.
Paris: Veteran Turkey striker Burak Yılmaz grabbed his first goal of the season as unbeaten Lille beat Nantes 2-0 to move to the top of the French league on Friday.
Lille can relinquish top spot to Saint-Etienne or Rennes if either win when they meet on Saturday. They are one point behind Lille.
The 35-year-old Yılmaz netted 229 goals during a long career in Turkish football in which he starred for Istanbul-based Galatasaray, but had not scored in his first four games for Lille.
He ended that lean spell from a penalty in the 87th minute, earning it himself with a neat turn that drew a foul from defender Dennis Appiah.
Yilmaz's countryman, Zeki Çelik, played a part in the opening goal when, moments before halftime, the right back's cross led to an own goal from center half Nicolas Pallois.
In Saturday's other game, Marseille hosts struggling Metz at Stade Velodrome.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Ligue 1: Marseille claim to possess footage of PSG's Neymar racially abusing Japanese right-back Hiroki Sakai
The LFP, which suspended Neymar for two matches over the incident, has opened a probe into his accusations, which Gonzalez denies.
Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe scores on return to football as Paris Saint-Germain ease past Nice
Mbappe, who tested positive for coronavirus on 7 September, was on target from the penalty spot in the 38th minute.
Ligue 1: Julian Draxler scores late against Metz as PSG finally secure first win of season
Julian Draxler's header deep into stoppage time gave Paris Saint-Germain a 1-0 home win against Metz and spared the defending champion a fourth straight match without scoring.