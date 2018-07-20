You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Ligue 1: Brazil superstar Neymar insists he is staying at Paris Saint-Germain amid Real Madrid speculation

Sports Agence France-Presse Jul 20, 2018 09:32:04 IST

Sao Paulo: Brazilian superstar Neymar on Thursday sought to quash speculation about his future, insisting he planned to remain with French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Brazil's Neymar controls the ball during team training session in London. AP

Brazil's Neymar controls the ball during team training session in London. AP

"I'm staying, I'm staying in Paris, I have a contract," Neymar told reporters at an auction to raise money for his charitable foundation in Sao Paulo.

Neymar, who became the world's most expensive footballer last year after moving to PSG from Barcelona in a record 222 million euro ($264 million) deal, has repeatedly been linked to a move to Real Madrid.

The European champions have issued a series of statements in recent weeks denying they have an interest in signing the 26-year-old striker.

Speculation of a Neymar move to the Bernabeu has intensified in the wake of Cristiano Ronaldo's shock move to Juventus, a development that has left a vacancy at Madrid for an elite, superstar player.

"In the face of the constant reports linking PSG's Neymar Jr. to our club, Real Madrid C. F. wish to clarify that the club has no intention of making any offer for the player," a Real Madrid statement said last week.

"The two clubs enjoy an excellent relationship and, as such, if Real Madrid were at any stage to consider securing the services of a PSG player, they would approach the club in the first instance."

Although Neymar insisted Thursday he was staying in Paris, reports persisted that a move could be on the cards.

British media reports said Thursday PSG were open to the possibility of selling Neymar.

Madrid president Florentino Perez meanwhile said the club was determined to reinforce its squad following Ronaldo's departure.

"Real has a great squad that is going to be reinforced with magnificent players," Perez said earlier this week.

"We are aware of the level of demand of the team each season. We are Real Madrid and we always want more. We must reinforce the present and at the same time strengthen the future."

Real, however, have also been linked to a move for Chelsea's Belgium World Cup star Eden Hazard, who indicated on Saturday he was keen to leave the London club.


Updated Date: Jul 20, 2018 09:32 AM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores