Ligue 1: Bordeaux beat Metz 3-1 to boost survival hopes

Paris: Bordeaux ended an eight-match winless run by beating relegation rivals Metz 3-1 on Sunday to earn a first victory under coach David Guion and climb off the foot of the Ligue 1 table.

Metz came into the game above Bordeaux on goal difference and took a first-half lead through Didier Lamkel Ze, who cut short a loan at Russian side Khimki following the invasion of Ukraine.

Ricardo Mangas equalised early in the second half and Senegal international M'Baye Niang scored his first league goal since November to put Bordeaux ahead.

Hwang Ui-jo added a late third as Bordeaux switched places with Metz in the bottom two and moved to within a point of Saint-Etienne in the relegation play-off place.

Clermont are one point above Saint-Etienne in 17th following Saturday's 6-1 thrashing by Paris Saint-Germain in which Kylian Mbappe and Neymar both scored hat-tricks for the league leaders.

