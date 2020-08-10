Ligue 1: Bordeaux appoint veteran Jean-Louis Gasset as head coach after parting ways with Paulo Sousa
Gasset was assistant to Laurent Blanc when Bordeaux won the French top flight in 2009.
French Ligue 1 club Bordeaux appointed veteran French coach Jean-Louis Gasset on a two-year deal after parting ways earlier Monday with Paulo Sousa.
Gasset, 66, was also head coach at Montpellier in 2017 then at Saint Etienne 2017-2019.
"The chance to return to a club where I experienced so many great moments makes me extremely happy," Gasset said.
The club also announced the return of former player Alain Roche as director of football.
Sousa oversaw a disappointing 2019-2020 season when Bordeaux finished 12th after the campaign was halted as coronavirus spread across Europe, and later declared over.
