Ligue 1: Bordeaux appoint veteran Jean-Louis Gasset as head coach after parting ways with Paulo Sousa

Gasset was assistant to Laurent Blanc when Bordeaux won the French top flight in 2009.

French Ligue 1 club Bordeaux appointed veteran French coach Jean-Louis Gasset on a two-year deal after parting ways earlier Monday with Paulo Sousa.

Gasset was assistant to Laurent Blanc when Bordeaux won the French top flight in 2009.

Gasset, 66, was also head coach at Montpellier in 2017 then at Saint Etienne 2017-2019.

"The chance to return to a club where I experienced so many great moments makes me extremely happy," Gasset said.

The club also announced the return of former player Alain Roche as director of football.

Sousa oversaw a disappointing 2019-2020 season when Bordeaux finished 12th after the campaign was halted as coronavirus spread across Europe, and later declared over.