Ligue 1: Bordeaux and Nantes play 0-0 draw in league's opening game
Nantes failed to capitalize after Bordeaux midfielder Mehdi Zerkane was sent off after 20 minutes for a crude foul on center half Nicolas Pallois. Bordeaux center back Laurent Koscielny helped the home side's defense hold firm.
These two teams were not supposed to open the campaign, but did so because Marseille’s match against Saint-Etienne was postponed after three more positive coronavirus tests at Marseille.
It was the first league game played in France since 8 March, after which the remaining matches of the previous season were postponed and then canceled altogether because of the pandemic.
In Saturday's games, Rennes is at Lille — the sides finished third and fourth last season — and Dijon faces Angers.
Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon are not playing this weekend, because they were involved in Champions League games this week.
PSG takes on Bayern Munich in Sunday's final while Lyon lost 3-0 in the semifinals to Bayern on Wednesday.
