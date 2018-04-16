You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Sports News

Ligue 1: AS Monaco to refund its fans following club's 7-1 loss to champions Paris Saint-Germain

Sports Reuters Apr 16, 2018 16:00:45 IST

Paris: AS Monaco fans who made the trip to the Parc des Princes to watch their side thrashed 7-1 by Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday will get their money back, the club said.

Paris Saint-Germain's Thiago Silva celebrates with team mates after Monaco's Radamel Falcao scored an own goal. Reuters

Paris Saint-Germain's Thiago Silva celebrates with team mates after Monaco's Radamel Falcao scored an own goal. Reuters

“AS Monaco has decided to refund the Red and White supporters in the visitors’ tribune tonight,” the club said in a statement.

The visiting side conceded four goals in the opening 27 minutes of a defeat which wrapped up the Ligue 1 title for PSG.

Monaco stayed second in the standings, four points ahead of Olympique Lyonnais and Olympique de Marseille.


Updated Date: Apr 16, 2018 16:00 PM

Also See






Mahavir Singh Phogat interview: Father of famous Phogat sisters on his akhada and training the next crop of wrestlers



Top Stories




Cricket Scores