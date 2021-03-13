Ligue 1: Angel Di Maria signs one-year contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain
Paris: Argentina star Angel Di Maria has signed a one-year extension to his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, tying him to the club until June 2022, the French champions announced on Friday.
In a statement on the club's website, PSG said the deal included the option for an extra season.
Di Maria, who turned 33 last month, joined PSG from Manchester United in 2015 having previously starred for Real Madrid. He has also played for Benfica and Rosario Central.
PSG's main focus is on extending the contracts of superstar forwards Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, both of whom will see their existing deals expire at the end of next season.
The Qatar-owned club this week ousted Barcelona to qualify for the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, while they currently sit second in Ligue 1, two points behind leaders Lille.
