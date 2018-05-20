You are here:
Ligue 1: All clubs want Gianluigi Buffon but we have Alphonse Areola as our No 1 keeper, says PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi

Sports AFP May 20, 2018 17:12:21 IST

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has poured water on suggestions Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon could step in to replace the French club's number one goalkeeper, Alphonse Areola.

File photo of Gianluigi Buffon. Getty Images

Buffon, 40, played his final game for the Italian giants in a 2-1 win over Verona on Saturday, capping a 17-year career in Turin that harvested seven consecutive Serie A titles.

Buffon's contract will expire in a matter of weeks, but asked if the French capital could be the emblematic Italian's next destination, Al-Khelaifi told L'Equipe sports daily on Sunday: "We have Areola, he's our number one."

When then asked if that would also be the case next season, Al-Khelaifi replied: "Yes, for sure."

He added: "He (Buffon) is a fantastic goalkeeper, he's very charismatic and is a true gentleman. I'm sure all the clubs want him."

Areola underlined his feelings about the situation when he told Le Parisien newspaper on Saturday he wanted to "remain number one" at PSG and would leave the club if that were not to be the case next season.

"Because if I'm not the number one anymore, it would mean the season I've just finished has all counted for nothing," said the 25-year-old Areola, whose own deal ends in June 2019.

PSG, who regained the French league title this month, will be taken over by coach Thomas Tuchel next season. He succeeds Spaniard Unai Emery.


