Ligue 1: After collapse of mega TV deal, clubs hope for rescue from financial woes with new tender
The reports suggest that clubs in Ligue 1 were set to suffer combined losses of over 1.3 billion euros this season.
Left in dire straits by the disastrous combination of the COVID-19 crisis and the collapse of a record TV rights deal, clubs in France's Ligue 1 are hoping a new broadcast partner can be found next week in order to pull them back from the financial brink.
The French league (LFP) will on Monday put out to tender the domestic broadcast rights to Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 that had been sold to Mediapro -- a Spanish company controlled by a Chinese investment fund -- for 780 million euros ($946m) a season for the four years to 2024.
When the deal was signed, French clubs rejoiced. It accounted for 80 percent of all domestic rights. Together with the remaining 20 percent, they were looking at a combined 1.15 billion euros annually, comparable with Germany, Spain and Italy if not the Premier League.
Then came the pandemic, which led to a premature end to last season -- Europe's other major leagues, in contrast, eventually restarted -- and has seen supporters almost completely locked out this season, wiping out gate receipts.
Then, in October, Mediapro failed to meet a deadline to pay a 172 million-euro chunk of the contract. In December the LFP terminated the agreement, and now they are hoping to be rescued by a new offer.
It seems Canal Plus and Qatar's beIN Sports are the only possible contenders to save the day, but Canal Plus already pays 330 million euros a year for 20 percent of the rights, an agreement it wants to rip up and also have put out to tender again.
This week sources close to the LFP said clubs in Ligue 1 were set to suffer combined losses of over 1.3 billion euros this season.
Much of the projected losses look set to be absorbed by Paris Saint-Germain, with sports daily L'Equipe last week reporting the reigning champions were braced for a 204 million-euro black hole.
Not all clubs in France can lean on mega-rich owners from Qatar though -- the rest of Ligue 1 relies heavily on an ability to sell players to the Premier League or elsewhere. And yet the transfer market is depressed because of the pandemic.
Marseille this week sold midfielder Morgan Sanson to Aston Villa for a reported £15.5 million ($21.2m) but such deals are rare.
To top it all there are the growing noises of a breakaway European Super League which could turn the heads of PSG.
The outlook is extremely uncertain for the French game.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Ligue 1: Wissam Ben Yedder double edges Monaco past Montpellier to move fourth
Kevin Volland and Ben Yedder netted within an hour before Elye Wahi and Andy Delort clawed Montpellier back into the game
Ligue 1: Metz striker Aaron Leya Iseka's injury-time winner ends Lyon's unbeaten streak; Lille rallies to beat Reims
Lyon were unbeaten in 16 games but were stunned by Belgian forward Aaron Leya Iseka's injury-time winner for mid-table Metz.
Ligue 1: Lorient beat Dijon after Anthony Racioppi's goal-keeping blunder in injury time
The win moved Lorient off the bottom of the table and into 19th place and level on points with Dijon, which is 18th on goal difference.