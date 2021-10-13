The 2022/23 Ligue 1 campaign kicks off the weekend of 6 August and will be paused during the World Cup, stopping on 13 November and resuming on 28 December.

The French top-flight will have a six-week break across November and December next season for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the league announced on Wednesday.

The 2022/23 Ligue 1 campaign kicks off the weekend of 6 August and will be paused during the World Cup, stopping on 13 November and resuming on 28 December.

Next year's tournament, which runs from 21 November to 18 December, will be the first not to be held in May, June or July due to Qatar's intense summer heat.

Players are due to be released by their clubs for international duty on 14 November, a week before the opening game of the World Cup.

The French season will conclude 4 June, two weeks later than the end date for the current campaign.

The league in June voted to decrease the number of clubs in Ligue 1 from 20 to 18 from the 2023-24 season.

Four clubs will be relegated from the top division at the end of the 2022-23 season, with just two promoted from Ligue 2.