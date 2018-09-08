Leroy Sane to miss Germany's upcoming friendly against Peru after leaving squad for 'private reasons'

Berlin: Germany winger Leroy Sane has left the national team squad and will miss Sunday’s international friendly against Peru.

“Leroy Sane has left the team hotel in Munich for private reasons after discussing it with coach Joachim Low,” the team said in a statement on Friday that added he would miss the match against Peru.

The Manchester City forward, voted last season’s best young player in the Premier League, was recalled to the national team after being cut surprisingly from their final squad for the World Cup in June and July where Germany crashed out in the group stage.

The 22-year-old came on as a late substitute in Thursday’s goalless draw against France in the Nations League, replacing Marco Reus in the 83rd minute.

Sane had faced scrutiny in the lead up to the match with international team mate Toni Kroos saying he needed to improve his attitude to unlock his full potential.

Sane scored 10 goals in 32 league appearances last season as Manchester City cruised to the Premier League title but he has not been able to force his way into Pep Guardiola’s starting side in this campaign.