The Legends League Cricket 2022 is slated to begin on 17th September in Kolkata, after an exhibition benefit match to be played on 16th September.

The Legends League Cricket 2022 is slated to begin on 17th September with Gujarat Giants taking on India Capitals in Kolkata. The qualifier match of the tournament is slated to take place on 2nd October in Jodhpur while the Eliminator will be played on 3rd October. The final of the competition will be held on 5th October.

While the league matches start on 17 September, a special exhibition match will be played between Indian Maharajas and World Giants on 16 September. The proceeds of the game will be given to Kapil Dev’s Khushii Foundation, which supports girl child education.

Here’s all you need to know about the tournament.

SQUADS:

Manipal Tigers: Harbhajan Singh (C), Parvinder Awana, VRV Singh, Imran Tahir, Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, Phil Mustard, Mohammad Kaif, Ryan Sidebottom, Lance Klusener, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Reetinder Sodhi, Corey Anderson, and Daren Sammy.

Coach: John Buchanan

Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (C), Chris Gayle, Parthiv Patel, Ajantha Mendis, Manvinder Bisla, Lendl Simmons, Richard Levi, Mitchell McClenaghan, Stuart Binny, Kevin O’Brien, Ashok Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Chris Tremlett, and Elton Chigumbura.

India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir (C), Liam Plunkett, Rajat Bhatia, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, John Mooney, Ravi Bopara, Pravin Tambe, Denesh Ramdin, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Prosper Utseya, Ross Taylor, Jacques Kallis, Ajantha Mendis, and Pankaj Singh.

Bhilwara Kings: Irfan Pathan (C), Yusuf Pathan, Nick Compton, Sreesanth, Shane Watson, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah, Monty Panesar, Naman Ojha, William Porterfield, Fidel Edwards, Samit Patel, Matt Prior, Tino Best, and Sudeep Tyagi.

Coach: Lalchand Rajput

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag (C), Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma, Reetinder Singh Sodhi

Coach: John Buchanan

World Giants: Jacques Kallis (C), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Sanath Jayasuriya, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O’Brien, Denesh Ramdin (wk)

Coach: Lalchand Rajput

Schedule:

Sep 16, 7.30 pm IST: India Maharajas vs World Giants, Eden Gardens, Kolkata [Special Match]

Sep 17, 7.30 pm IST: India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Sep 18, 7.30 pm IST: Manipal Tigers vs Bhilwara Kings, Lucknow

Sep 19, 7.30 pm IST: Manipal Tigers vs. Gujarat Giants, Lucknow

Sep 21, 7.30 pm IST: India Capitals vs. Bhilwara Kings, Lucknow

Sep 22, 7.30 pm IST: Manipal Tigers vs. Gujarat Giants, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Sep 24, 7.30 pm IST: India Capitals vs. Bhilwara Kings, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Sep 25, 4.00 pm IST: India Capitals vs. Gujarat Giants, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Sep 26, 7.30 pm IST: Manipal Tigers vs. Bhilwara Kings, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Sep 27, 7.30 pm IST: Gujarat Giants vs. Bhilwara Kings, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Sep 29, 7.30 pm IST: India Capitals vs. Manipal Tigers, Barabati Stadium, Cuttack

Sep 30, 7.30 pm IST: Gujarat Giants vs. Bhilwara Kings, Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

Oct 1, 7.30 pm IST: India Capitals vs. Manipal Tigers, Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

Oct 2, 4.00 pm IST: Qualifier 1, [Rank 1 vs Rank 2], Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

Oct 3, 7.30 pm IST: Eliminator, [Rank 3 vs Qualifier Loser], TBA

Oct 5, 7.30 pm IST: Final, [Qualifier Winner vs Eliminator Winner], TBA

Telecast: All the matches of the Legends League Cricket 2022 will be LIVE on Star Sports Network. The LIVE Streaming will also be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.