Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu’s gold medal at the Commonwealth Games seems to have attracted the attention of Australian actor Chris Hemsworth. The actor who is known for playing the role of Marvel superhero Thor and lifting the Mjölnir, a hammer in the Norse mythology was mighty impressed by Chanu’s real-life display of strength. Last week, the 27-year-old athlete won the gold medal in the women's 49 kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

To celebrate her victory, Chanu had tweeted pictures with the gold medal and wrote, “Lifting 201kg never felt easy but thanks to the love and wishes of billions back home, every challenge is just an attempt away.” In response to the tweet, a user compared Chanu’s strength to that of Thor’s and wrote, “Time for Thor to give up his hammer.” The user also tagged Hemsworth in the tweet.

Reacting to the tweet, the actor has complimented the Indian athlete and wrote, “She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend.”

Netizens have also reacted to Hemsworth’s recent compliment for Chanu. One of the users commented, “Thor knows the worth of lifting things.”

Hemsworth, who recently starred in Thor Love and Thunder, was seen playing the role of God of Thunder and made an impressive physical transformation in the movie with a ripped muscular look.

Another fan reacted to Hemsworth’s comment and wrote on Twitter, “Mjolnir is yielded by Mighty Thor, again a woman.”

Some users even jokingly warned Hemsworth that he better keep his hammer safe since Chanu might just lift it. The comment read, “Keep your Mjolnir safe Thor.”

Some found the Australian actor's reply to Mirabai Chanu's achievement one of the greatest crossovers. “Now this is one of the best crossovers!” a user said.

Notably, star Olympian Mirabai Chanu picked up 88 kg in snatch and 113 kg in clean and jerk round in the recent weightlifting round at the Commonwealth Games.