Leeds United record goalscorer Peter Lorimer passes away aged 74

London: Peter Lorimer, Leeds United's record goalscorer and a key player in the great side managed by Don Revie, has died aged 74, the club announced on Saturday.

The Scotland international midfielder known as 'Hotshot Lorimer' scored 238 goals in 705 appearances for Leeds over two spells spanning 23 years.

Along with the likes of compatriot Billy Bremner and Norman Hunter they won two league titles (1968-69, 1973-74) and the 1972 FA Cup under Revie's tutelage.

"It is with great sadness, Leeds United has learned of the passing of club legend Peter Lorimer this morning at the age of 74 following a long-term illness," read a club statement.

"With the ability to put fear into the opposing goalkeeper with his fierce striking of the ball, Peter famously earned the nicknames 'Hot Shot' and 'Lasher' from supporters."

Lorimer was also a member of the Leeds side — by that time managed by Jimmy Armfield — that reached the 1975 European Cup final scoring a goal that was disallowed in the controversial 2-0 loss to Bayern Munich in Paris.

He was in the side that sensationally lost to Sunderland in the 1973 FA Cup final where Jim Montgomery pulled off a remarkable save from one of Lorimer's trademark strikes.

Capped 21 times Lorimer scored four goals for his country including the 2-0 win over Zaire in the 1974 World Cup finals.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former @ScotlandNT International, Peter Lorimer," tweeted the Scottish Football Association.

Lorimer, the youngest player to represent Leeds at the age of 15 years and 289 days, retired as a player in 1986 and was later appointed to the club board. He was named as their first ambassador in 2013.

Leeds said in late February that Lorimer was in a hospice.

Current Leeds captain Liam Cooper tweeted: "Fly High Peter. A legend that we all aspire to be like. Sending all our love to Peter's family".

Leeds midfielder Stuart Dallas also wrote on Twitter: "After the high of last night, we learn of such sad news this morning. My thoughts are with Peter's family and friends at this difficult time."

Lorimer's passing follows those of fellow Leeds icons Jack Charlton, Trevor Cherry and Hunter last year.

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani tweeted: "Another Legend left us. My prayers with the family -- it has been an honour to meet you and host you at Elland Road, your home."