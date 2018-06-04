You are here:
Leander Paes returns to Indian team for Asian Games 2018; Yuki Bhambri exempted from squad

Sports PTI Jun 04, 2018 15:22:04 IST

New Delhi: The iconic Leander Paes on Monday returned to the Indian team for the Asian Games while the country's top player Yuki Bhambri was exempted as the AITA announced a 12-member squad, including six women players, for the quadrennial extravaganza, beginning 18 August in Indonesia.

File image of Leander Paes. Reuters

Since Yuki, ranked 94, is likely to make the cut for the US Open, the AITA selection committee exempted him.

The tennis events in Palembang are scheduled for 19-25 August while the US Open starts on 27 August. The lack of time could make the travel and recovery extremely difficult.

The six-member men's squad has three singles specialists — Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal — and three doubles specialists Paes, Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan.

The women's squad will be led by leading singles player Ankita Raina. Karman Kaur Thandi, Rutuja Bhosale, Pranjala Yadlapalli, Riya Bhatia and Prarthana Thombare are the other players.

Zeeshan Ali has been named the coach and captain of the men's squad while the women's team will be guided by Ankita Bhambri.


